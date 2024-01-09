Issup M’sia pushes for evidence-based prevention programmes in schools

KUCHING (Jan 9): The International Society for Substance Use Professional (Issup) Malaysia Chapter is looking to sow the seeds of evidence-based prevention programmes in schools.

Its president Cindy Biding said this is one of the Issup Malaysia’s two goals for the year in its efforts to nurture the seeds of resilience at schools.

“Rooted in science, these programmes are not hollow lectures but tailored interventions, nurturing the skills and knowledge the youth need to navigate temptation’s siren song.

“It’s a shift from awareness campaigns to targeted action, empowering our children to stand strong against the shadows of addiction,” she said in a statement.

She pointed out that the other mission was to cultivate champions of change where teachers, parents, community leaders and education departments are called upon to guide young minds with their wisdom and support.

“For university students, your passion for prevention fuels our fire while fellow NGOs and champions of children’s health weave your voices into the melody, enriching our chorus with your experience.

“To all volunteers, your dedication will be the rhythm that keeps us moving forward,” she said.

Cindy said Issup Malaysia’s unwavering focus on prevention is in view of the scars of addiction that run deep, etching themselves onto families, communities and nations.

“It’s a venomous serpent, draining resources, shattering dreams and casting a long shadow of lost potential. This is not a burden we can, will not, bear any longer.

“That’s why we reject the ineffective whispers of awareness campaigns,” she said.

She said Issup Malaysia embraced the scientific torch, illuminating the path towards evidence-based interventions – a systemic shift which governments and civil societies must embrace.

“No more hollow slogans, we need science to back our actions. This is a call to action, a clarion cry for an ‘Empowered Alliance’.

“Let 2024 be the year we empower our children with the knowledge to resist; equip educators and communities with the tools to guide; and champion evidence-based solutions that truly work,” she said.

She hoped that 2024 will be the year where addiction can be conquered not through brute force, but with the brilliance of science, the power of collaboration, and the unwavering hope of a brighter tomorrow.