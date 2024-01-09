Miri man fined RM3,300 for drug possession

MIRI (Jan 9): A 26-year-old man was fined RM3,300 in default seven months in jail by the Magistrates’ Court here today after he pleaded guilty to possessing drugs.

Magistrate Randu Rangen meted out the sentence against Benny Tony Ballih from Quadruplex Bandar Baru Permyjaya after taking into consideration the accused guilty plea, facts of the case, gravity of the offence committed, public interest and recommendation by the Artificial Intelligence (AI) machine.

Benny was charged under Section 12(2) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952, punishable under Section 12(3) of the same Act.

The Section carries a fine not exceeding RM100,000 or imprisonment up to five years or both, upon conviction.

According to the facts of the case, Benny was found to be in possession of a drug type methamphetamine (syabu) weighing 0.28g.

He committed the offence on Dec 6 last year at around 11.55am next to a workshop at Lorong 8, Permyjaya.

In mitigation, Benny pleaded for leniency as it was his first offence.

Insp Mudzilawati Abdul Rahman prosecuted the case, while Benny was unrepresented by legal counsel.