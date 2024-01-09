MP: Learn from Bukit Kayu Hitam ICQS to improve Sg Tujoh

MIRI (Jan 9): The Immigration Department here has been called on to learn from the Bukit Kayu Hitam immigration, customs, quarantine, and security (ICQS) complex to improve services at the Sungai Tujoh ICQS.

In making the call, Miri MP Chiew Choon Man pointed out visitors often had to queue between three and four hours at the border from Brunei to Miri and vice versa.

He said measures taken at Bukit Kayu Hitam could help Miri to deal with congestion and cut waiting time at the border.

“We are very concerned over the complaints that we have been receiving from residents of both countries, especially during peak hours.

“I will continue to work hard to bring this matter to the government, especially to the Home Ministry on the need to improve measures at Sg Tujoh,” he said in a statement today following a recent meeting with Immigration officers here.

Before the pandemic, Chiew said Miri recorded between 1.8 million and two million visitors, mainly from Brunei, who contributed greatly to the local economy.

“Post Covid-19 and despite its effects on global tourism, we still see almost one million visitors last year, which is a positive sign,” he said, adding that this would further boost Miri’s economy.