PM Anwar: Agong assures palace will not be involved in political affairs

KUALA LUMPUR (Jan 9): In a meeting with the Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah today, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim was assured that the Palace had no intention to interfere in political affairs.

He said the Agong had given him and his Madani government the green light to continue with governing the country after they met to discuss Cabinet matters.

“Today, as usual, I went to His Royal Highness the Yang di-Pertuan Agong, Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah Ibni Almarhum Sultan Haji Ahmad Shah Al-Musta’in Billah to inform him of the affairs of the Cabinet tomorrow and also to provide updates on some current developments.

“The Agong has ordered me as the prime minister and the Madani government to continue with our work in managing the country. The Agong also said the palace will not interfere nor get involved in political affairs.

“In addition, I also mentioned that any proposals from anyone wishing to donate RM500 to RM750 million, that money must be channelled to the hardcore poor and those eligible for zakat aid (golongan asnaf),” he said in a statement this evening.

On December 30, Community Communications Department deputy director-general (J-KOM) Datuk Ismail Yusop was reported to have claimed that there was a move to topple the government involving certain leaders from both sides of the political divide that took place in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates.

It was reported that a war chest was being made available to entice MPs from the government to switch sides in efforts to topple the current government. The total of said war chest varied from RM500 million to RM750 million. — Malay Mail