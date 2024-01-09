Possession of illegal lottery tickets lands Niah man with RM9,000 fine

MIRI (Jan 9): A man was fined RM9,00 in default two weeks’ jail by the Magistrates’ Court here today for possession of illegal lottery tickets.

Francis Ujan, 48, of Sungai Manong, Niah was charged under Section 9(1) of the Common Gaming Houses Act 1963, punishable under the same Section.

The Section provides for a fine not exceeding RM5,000 or up to six months in jail or both, upon conviction.

According to the facts of the case, Francis was found to be in possession of a few pieces of paper with illegal lottery numbers written on them.

He committed the offence on Jan 6 this year at around 5.20pm in front of a premises in Lutong.

Insp Mudzilawati Abdul Rahman prosecuted the case before Magistrate Randu Rangen, while Francis was unrepresented by legal counsel.