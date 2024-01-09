Rafizi: Accio Technologies not involved in development of Padu

KUALA LUMPUR (Jan 9): Economy Minister Rafizi Ramli today refuted the claims of a technology company, Accio Technologies of being involved in the development of the Central Database Hub (Padu).

On the other hand, he stressed that the system was completely developed by civil servants without the involvement of any third party.

“I am aware of a social media post by BFM89.9 radio station on Dr Cher Han Lau, the CEO of Accio Technologies, who claims that his company is involved in the development of Padu.

“After checking with the team of the Department of Statistics Malaysia (DOSM), I can confirm that the allegations by Dr Cher are untrue,” he said in a statement.

Rafizi said the Padu analytics team had invited Cher only in the capacity of upskilling in data science based on his ability to develop big data and machine learning.

“The Padu development process, the collection or cleaning of Padu data does not involve him or anyone from his company,” he said.

Padu, launched on Jan 2, is a database that contains profiles of citizens and permanent residents living in Malaysia to help the government in implementing policies in a targeted manner.

Padu was jointly developed using the internal expertise of the Ministry of Economy, DOSM and the Malaysian Administrative Modernisation and Management Planning Unit (Mampu) in collaboration with various data provider agencies. – Bernama