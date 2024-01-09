Religious affairs minister rejects actor Rosyam Nor’s brothel proposal for foreigners

PUTRAJAYA (Jan 9): The proposal to open brothels for foreigners as a measure to reduce rape cases in the country, as suggested by an actor, is not acceptable at all, said Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) Datuk Mohd Na’im Mokhtar.

Mohd Na’im said the proposal contradicts both civil and shariah law, and is clearly against the principles of Islamic teachings and Maqasid al-Shariah.

He said under the Syariah Criminal Offences (Federal Territories) Act 1997 [Act 559], there are several provisions related to prostitution, including Subsection 21, which pertains to prostitution; Section 22, which addresses procurers (individuals acting as intermediaries between a woman and a man for any purpose contrary to shariah law); and Section 23, which deals with extramarital sex.

In addition, the Syariah Criminal Offences (Federal Territories) Act 1997 prescribes penalties for anyone who organises, encourages, or promotes others to commit any vice as stipulated under Section 35 of Act 559.

“The proposal must be opposed by every sector of society,” Mohd Na’im said in a statement today.

Popular local actor Datuk Rosyam Nor, had earlier in the podcast “Hitam Putih Kehidupan” uploaded to TikTok Suhan Channel, suggested that prostitution dens should be available for the “convenience” of male foreigners, particularly those who have left their wives behind in their home countries.

In response, Mohd Na’im said the proposal has sparked controversy in the community, considering that prostitution is illegal in Malaysia.

“The public is advised not to issue any statement that may cause polemics or issues that are against the teachings of Islam,” he said. — Bernama