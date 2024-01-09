Sabah Japen intensifies announcement for people to understand, register with Padu

KOTA KINABALU (Jan 10): The Sabah Information Department (Japen) is actively making announcements about the Central Data Base Hub (Padu) to ensure people in the state understand the importance of registering with the new system.

Its director, Jainisah Mohd Noor, said efforts to disseminate information about Padu were made through social media such as Sabah Japen’s Facebook, Instagram and TikTok, as well as face-to-face announcements and dialogue sessions with community leaders.

She said the announcements and promotion about Padu were also part of an inter-agency collaboration with the State Statistics Department (DOSM) to get Malaysians aged 18 and above in the state to register with Padu before March 31.

“The main purpose of developing Padu is to improve policy efficiency and the distribution of resources such as subsidies and government aid to the target group.

“Thus, making announcements about Padu is very important so that the people know, understand and accept the government’s intention behind the implementation of the system and to register within the three months,” she told Bernama.

Jainisah said publicity activities through the Info On Wheel were also carried out, as well as distributing related leaflets on the matter so that the people, especially in the rural areas and interior of Sabah, were informed about the implementation of Padu.

She said Japen Sabah will also work with DOSM Sabah to enable information dissemination activities related to Padu in the state to be carried out in an integrated and comprehensive manner.

She hoped that the inter-agency cooperation would be able to be the best platform to introduce the system to the people of Sabah and convince them to register with the new system.

Padu, which contains individual and household profiles of citizens and permanent residents in Malaysia, is an integrated national socio-economic database that combines data from government departments and agencies to provide a fair picture of the socio-economic position of every Malaysian household.

Padu registration is open to the public until March 31 when users can update and verify personal details including ID card number, household number and residential address.

It is to improve the efficiency of policy planning and resource distribution, especially the distribution of subsidies and government assistance to the target group. – Bernama