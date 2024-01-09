Sagah: Rescue contractor needed for RM80 mln Jln Padawan upgrading

KUCHING (Jan 9): A rescue contractor is now needed to re-implement the RM80 million project to upgrade Jalan Padawan, said Minister of Education, Innovation and Talent Development Dato Sri Roland Sagah Wee Inn.

Sagah, who is Tarat assemblyman, said the previous contractor had faced difficulties in completing the project, including requests for additional compensation by the affected people in the area.

“During the Covid-19 pandemic, workers from Indonesia could not enter, causing the previous contractor to withdraw from the project.

“In addition, the residents are asking for additional compensation even though they have already been given compensation,” he was cited as saying in a Sarawak Public Communications Unit report during an event at Kampung Peraya recently.

As such, Sagah hoped those commuting on Jalan Padawan would continue to be patient as efforts are being to find a rescue contractor for the project.

He also called on the people living in the areas affected to give their full support to the project to ensure its smooth implementation and eventual completion.

The Borneo Post reported on July 5, 2022 that work at the site had stopped since February that year.

The project covers a distance of 15km from a junction in Tapah to Teng Bukap, connecting several villages, schools, clinics and government offices. The road passes through rolling, hilly land with rubber, fruit and pepper gardens on both sides.