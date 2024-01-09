Sarawakian documentary representing Malaysia at international eco film festival

KUCHING (Jan 9): Sarawakian documentary ‘Guardians of the Shore’ has been nominated for the feature film/long documentary category of the 15th International Kuala Lumpur Eco Film Festival (KLEFF) 2023.

The documentary by Mark Nyambang is part of the official selection of 14 films for the category and is the sole production from Malaysia selected.

It is nominated along with award-winning productions from France, Germany, Russia, Belgium, Canada, China, Italy, and the United States.

“It is such an honour to be nominated along with these amazing productions in the eco-film industry,” said Mark from Kayu Malam Productions.

“I have always been fascinated with the beauty of our oceans and the diverse marine ecosystems. Our film has been a labour of love almost five years and showcases Sarawak’s amazing efforts to protect our marine resources and the environment for future generations.”

‘Guardians of the Shore’ features the efforts by the Sarawak government through Sarawak Forestry Corporation to protect the state’s marine resources using reef balls.

It premiered in February last year on TVS.

Sarawak has been recognised for building the world’s longest reef ball barrier reef stretching 746km.

A total of 23,500 reef balls have been deployed in Sarawak waters from 1998 until 2022.

KLEFF is Malaysia’s first and longest-serving creative platform promoting sustainable living.

Organised annually since 2008, KLEFF’s mission is to accelerate mainstreaming of sustainable living and stewardship of the environment through the power of audio-visual materials and activities.

KLEFF 2023 will be held on Feb 17-18 at IWK Eco Park Pantai Dalam.