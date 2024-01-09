Serikin ICQS eyes Jagoi Babang Indonesian Border Post as benchmark, says deputy minister

BAU (Jan 9): The upcoming Serikin Immigration, Customs, Quarantine and Security (ICQS) Complex will be using the already-completed Indonesian Border Post (PLBN) in Jagoi Babang as a benchmark, said Deputy Minister of Transport Dato Henry Harry Jinep.

In a Sarawak Public Communications Unit (Ukas) report, Henry disclosed the construction of the much-awaited project, costing RM50 million, is expected to commence next year.

He said the Serikin ICQS project must be implemented properly to ensure it is on par with the PLBN Jagoi Babang.

According to the report, Henry on Jan 8 led a working visit to PLBN Jagoi Babang to get ideas and feedback for the Serikin ICQS project.

“At PLBN Jagoi Babang, the passport stamping facility is not being used yet because it is awaiting the Serikin ICQS to be ready.

“What I see here (PLBN Jagoi Babang) is they have a sophisticated system, including vehicle scanners. Their operations are all-encompassing and comprehensive, so this will be a benchmark for us to plan for our ICQS’ facilities and infrastructure to make it more conducive and the same level as PLBN Jagoi Babang,” he said during the visit.

On a related matter, the Tasik Biru assemblyman said the Public Works Department (JKR) has also confirmed it has appointed several consultants for the pre-design process of the building before it is presented and evaluated at the next meeting.

“I believe the implementation of the construction process is fast, but the process for the pre-contract will take time as it involves many other agencies,” he said.

According to previous reports, the Serikin ICQS will be built on a 28-hectare land about 500 metres from the Malaysia-Indonesia border, and cross-border travel at the Serikin-Jagoi Babang border is currently only limited to Pas Lintas Batas (PLB) holders which can only be applied by those residing in Bau and Jagoi Babang.

The PLBN Jagoi Babang was completed in July 2023.