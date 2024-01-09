Stampin rep says will follow up with Bomba for report on Mile 7 fire tragedy

KUCHING (Jan 9): Stampin MP Chong Chieng Jen will be following up with the Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) for a report on the major blaze which destroyed six shophouses at the Mile 7 commercial area here today.

He said in a statement he will also be discussing with Bomba on what can be improved or whether additional fire prevention equipment can be provided to reduce such cases from occurring in the future.

“I, along with my two assistants Michael Kong and Sim Kiat Leng, visited the Mile shophouses which had caught fire this afternoon.

“We are saddened to learn that a family had lost a child to the fire and our deepest condolences go out to them. We hope that the family can stay strong during this difficult time,” he said.

He said he has shared his contact number with some of the fire victims and offered his assistance should they need it.

Chong, who is DAP Sarawak chairman, also thanked Bomba for their hard work and efforts in putting out the fire.

“Despite Bomba’s tireless efforts, a total of six shophouses were damaged by the fire.

“There were some eyewitnesses who claimed that initially the water pressure was low, but it was soon rectified by the fire brigades,” he said.

A 12-year-old boy, who was classified as a person with disabilities, was killed in the fire which broke out late this afternoon.

According to Bomba Sarawak Operations Division assistant director Hendri Ardimansyah, the victim had mobility impairments.

He believed that the fire had started from the centre of the shophouse building before spreading to other units.

“We will carry out further investigation on the cause of the fire,” he said.

Hendri said a team comprising 40 personnel and officers from Bomba Tabuan Jaya, Batu Lintang and Kota Samarahan were dispatched to the scene to assist in the operation, including a water tanker.

A Bomba officer said the department was notified about fire at around 3.30pm with the fire brigades arriving at 3.42pm. The fire was brought under control at 3.56pm.