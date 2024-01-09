Students called on to prepare for global business challenges

SIBU (Jan 9): KTS Group deputy managing director Temenggong Dato Vincent Lau calls on students to gear up for the global business challenges in digital fields.

Speaking at the Chinese New Year gathering cum study award presentation ceremony of KTS Club in a restaurant here on Sunday night, he said: “As Malaysia continues to develop as a knowledge-based economy, we will need a diversity of talents to stay relevant and competitive in the global context.

“Therefore, we encourage our students to build on their strengths and to achieve all-round excellence.”

Looking forward, he said he was confident that “together, we have the strength and resources to face the challenges and volatility ahead.

“We shall continue to build on our accomplishments in 2024.”

Looking back, Lau said 2023 had been another eventful year for them.

“We ended it cautiously optimistic, and it wouldn’t have been possible if it had not been for the way everyone shouldered their area of responsibilities.”

On the club’s festive gathering, he said traditionally, Chinese New Year is a time when family members gather to reaffirm ties.

“Naturally, it has also become a joyous occasion to strengthen bonds of friendship and community of KTS Club,” he added.

He said the KTS Club Academic Awards presentation ceremony was an annual event to recognise club members’ children who had excelled in their academic pursuits.

“It serves to encourage them to continue to excel. I congratulate the award recipients on their outstanding achievements. You have made it possible through perseverance and hard work, through external and internal motivation.

“I also wish to commend the parents here for the achievements and remarkable personal growth of your children,” he said.