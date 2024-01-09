Accused in Meradong murder case appears in Sibu High Court

SIBU (Jan 9): A 66-year-old man who allegedly murdered a man in Meradong District last year appeared in the High Court here today.

During the first mention of the case, Tan Kee Tan had a charge under Section 302 of the Penal Code read to him.

He allegedly committed murder by causing the death of a 37-year-old on April 5, 2023 at around 1am by the roadside in Ulu Siew Bakong.

The Section provides for the death penalty upon conviction.

Judge Wong Siong Tung fixed March 7 for further mention of the case and fixed July 15-19 for the trial.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Mark Kenneth Netto prosecuted the case while Tan was represented by defence counsels Rosli Gapor and Reena Chong.

It was previously reported that the victim was scavenging for scrap metals at the location when he was shot.

Meradong police chief DSP Sekam Anoi had confirmed the victim died while receiving treatment at Sarikei Hospital.