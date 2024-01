KUCHING (Jan 9): A huge fire has engulfed four shop units at the Mile 7 commercial area this afternoon.

According to the Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba), the department was notified about the fire at 3.30pm and rushed personnel from the Batu Lintang, Tabuan Jaya and Kota Samarahan fire stations to the scene.

“Initial information obtained indicated there are two people trapped in the upper floor of the shop units,” it said in a statement.

Effort to extinguish the fire are ongoing.

MORE TO COME