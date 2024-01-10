Bomba S’wak director: Promptly determine best way to extinguish fire, not take photos or videos

KUCHING (Jan 10): The first five minutes of a fire are crucial, requiring an educated and prompt response by those in the area, said Datu Khirudin Drahman.

The Sarawak Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) director said during any fire, the public should avoid trying to take photos or videos as the flames could spread within minutes and the smoke within seconds.

“Instead, the priority should be to maintain a composed demeanour and assess the situation calmly to determine the most effective approach to extinguish the fire,” he said in a message today.

Yesterday, a boy died in a blaze involving six shophouses at the Mile 7 commercial area near here.

Khirudin pointed out a fire cannot be prevented by giving statements or reactive statements as it requires awareness among the community.

He said it is key for every household to be equipped with at least one operational portable fire extinguisher that is strategically placed and easily accessible.

He cited recent studies showing a lack of concern about fire safety in Malaysian homes.

According to the Basic Amenities Survey Report 2022 by the Statistics Department, 90 per cent of households in Malaysia do not possess a fire extinguisher, with the situation in Sarawak even more alarming as only 5.3 per cent of homes own at least one portable fire extinguisher.