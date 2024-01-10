Boy found wandering barefoot at Jln Sultan Tengah reunited with family

KUCHING (Jan 10): A boy found wandering barefoot on his own in the middle of Jalan Sultan Tengah near a petrol station here today has been reunited with his family.

According to sources, a passer-by found the boy, who is believed to be autistic, and brought him to an eatery where efforts to contact his family were made via social media.

The boy, who is believed to be around seven to eight years old, was then given food and drinks at the Taman Sukma eatery.

It did not take long for netizens to identify the boy and his family members were then informed of his whereabouts.

The boy was reunited with his grandmother at round 11.15am after her identity was verified.