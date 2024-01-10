Company in Jln Penrissen fined for supplying ‘kueh tiaw’ containing high level of preservative

KUCHING (Jan 10): A noodle supply company in Jalan Penrissen here was fined RM3,000 by the Magistrates’ Court here today for selling ‘kueh tiaw’ (flat rice noodles) containing benzoic acid above the permissible level.

The company’s representative pleaded guilty after the charge was read to him before magistrate Mason Jaro Lenya Barayan.

The charge was framed under Rule 397(1) of the Food Regulations 1985, punishable under Rule 397(2) of the same Regulations, which provides for a fine of up to RM10,000 or imprisonment of up to two years or both, upon conviction.

According to the charge, Kuching Division Health Office enforcement personnel took samples of the ‘kueh tiaw’ produced by the company on June 7, 2023.

Following an analysis, the noodles were found to contain benzoic acid at a level of 6,868mg per kilogramme, which exceeded the maximum standard set under Rule 19(2)(b)(ii) of the Food Regulations 1985 which is 1,000mg per kilogramme.

The case was handled by prosecuting officers Bush Kujat and Muhammad Qamarulariffin, while the company was unrepresented by counsel.