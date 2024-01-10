Wednesday, January 10
Elderly woman hurt in multi-vehicle crash in Sibu

By Philip Wong on Sarawak
The vehicles are involved in the chain accident.

SIBU (Jan 10): A 63-year-old woman suffered minor injury after she was involved in an accident involving six vehicles on Jalan Upper Lanang today.

Sibu Civil Defense Force (APM) in a statement said the distress call was received at about 3pm and immediately moved six personnel to the location.

“Initial assessment found it was a chain accident involving six vehicles. One victim suffered from injury to the leg,” the statement read.

After treating the victim at the location and ensuring that she was in a stable condition, the officers returned to base.

