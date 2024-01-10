Fahmi: Cabinet decides to place DNB, CyberSecurity under Digital Ministry

PUTRAJAYA (Jan 10): The Cabinet today decided to place Digital Nasional Bhd (DNB) and CyberSecurity Malaysia (CSM) under the Digital Ministry, said Unity Government spokesman Fahmi Fadzil.

Also placed under the Digital Ministry is the Malaysian Administrative Modernisation and Management Planning Unit (Mampu), while the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) remains with the Communications Ministry.

“Previously, CyberSecurity was under the Prime Minister’s Department (JPM) but the Prime Minister (Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim) agreed that the corporate aspect and works related to the private sector are suitable to come under the Digital Ministry,” he told a press conference here today.

Fahmi, who is Communications Minister, said MIMOS Bhd, which was under JPM, would return to the Science, Technology and Innovation Ministry (Mosti).

However, the function of Digital ID pioneered by MIMOS through the Malaysia Digital Economy Blueprint (MyDigital) initiative will temporarily remain with JPM but will be managed by the Digital Ministry after the system is fully implemented in March.

The Drainage and Irrigation Department (JPS), previously under the Natural Resources, Environment and Climate Change Ministry (NRECC), will now come under the Energy Transition and Public Utilities Ministry headed by Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof.

The Malaysian Green Technology and Climate Change Corporation (MGTC) will remain with the Natural Resources and Environmental Sustainability Ministry.

The changes to the governing of these agencies were made following the Cabinet reshuffle on Dec 12 last year.

Fahmi said the Prime Minister also agreed to revisit the position of the Malaysian Indian Transformation Unit (Mitra).

He said discussions would be held after National Unity Minister Datuk Aaron Ago Dagang had received feedback from the public and stakeholders.

On Dec 23, Anwar announced that Mitra would be placed under the National Unity Ministry again and gave an assurance that he would continue to monitor the special unit tasked with handling socioeconomic development issues of the Indian community.

The Socioeconomic Development of Indian Community (SEDIC) special unit was set up in 2014 and rebranded as Mitra in 2018. It was placed under the National Unity Ministry but had come under the supervision of JPM since September 2022. – Bernama