Fatimah: Aid will be given to family of boy who died in fire at Mile 7 commercial centre

KUCHING (Jan 10): Assistance will be rendered to the family of the differently abled boy who perished in yesterday’s tragic fire at Mile 7 commercial centre here, said Women, Early Childhood and Community Wellbeing Minister Dato Sri Fatimah Abdullah.

In a statement today, she said the Department of Social Welfare (JKM) is currently assessing the assistance that can be channelled to the family.

She also disclosed JKM counselors will provide the family with crisis intervention and psychological support.

“We hope that this comprehensive assistance will help the family in coping with the sorrow resulting from the tragic incident.

“JKM is committed to extending not only immediate relief but also psychological support to help the family go through this very difficult times,” she said, adding the Ministry extends their heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family.

Yesterday, a fire that engulfed six shophouse units at Mile 7 commercial centre killed a 12-year-old boy, who was classified as a person with disabilities.

According to Bomba Sarawak Operations Division assistant director Hendri Ardimansyah, the victim had mobility impairments.