Fire destroys 25 vehicles parked in grounds of Sri Aman workshop, damages three others

KUCHING (Jan 10): A fire around 8.20pm last night destroyed 25 vehicles parked in the grounds of a workshop at Taman Tiara, Sri Aman.

In a statement today, the Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) said the blaze also left one multipurpose vehicle with 90 per cent damage.

According to Bomba, the fire also affected a pick-up truck and a sedan car, which had around 10 per cent damage.

“Only five of the vehicles were insured while the other 23 vehicles were not insured,” said the statement.

At the scene were firefighters from the Sri Aman fire station, who conducted a defensive technique to control and extinguish the fire.

The fire also partially damaged the workshop’s main building.

Bomba is investigating the cause of the fire and total value of losses.