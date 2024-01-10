GRS will not be a part of any Langkah – Hajiji

KOTA KINABALU (Jan 10): Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS) will never take part in any attempt to topple the present Federal Unity Government, as it will lead to chaos and greatly affect the nation’s stability.

“We have a functioning Federal Government that has a good relation with our State Government, why rock the boat? Chief Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Hajiji Noor said.

The chairman of GRS also questioned the motive and intention of the so-called “Langkah Dubai” perpetrators whether it is merely to fulfil their own political agenda without any care for the people’s wellbeing.

“We work for the nation’s and people’s prosperity, we do not support any move that will destablise the country,” he said in a statement on Wednesday.

“Malaysia practices democracy, those aspiring to become the Prime Minister should just wait for the general elections to see if the people accept them,” he said.

Hajiji added GRS fully support Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and are confident of his leadership.

“Let him lead our multiracial country to prosperity,” he concluded.