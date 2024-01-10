HDC clarifies on fake invitation for football team cum employment selection

KUCHING (Jan 10): The Sarawak Housing Development Corporation (HDC) has clarified that it has neither issued any invites nor held a ‘football team selection-cum-employee recruitment’ session for the public.

Following the clarification; it was learned that the invitations had gone viral through the Whatsapp messages, claiming that the selection trial would take place at Padang Perumahan Kampung Tunku in Petra Jaya at 4.30pm today.

It further claimed that those who were successfully selected to join the football team would also stand a chance to be employed by HDC.

“The public must not share any uncertain or false information as this can create confusion,” said HDC in a statement.

“Any official statements will only be communicated through HDC’s official portal and social media pages,” it stressed.