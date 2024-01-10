Housing and Local Government Ministry: Nor Hisham appointed new Bomba D-G

KUALA LUMPUR (Jan 10): The Malaysian Fire and Rescue Department’s (JBPM) deputy-director (operations) Datuk Nor Hisham Mohammad has been appointed as JBPM’s new director-general effective Monday.

The Ministry of Housing and Local Government (KPKT) in a statement yesterday said Nor Hisham was appointed following the retirement of Datuk Seri Abdul Wahab Mat Yasin on December 31.

Housing and Local Government Minister Nga Kor Ming, his deputy Datuk Aiman Athirah Sabu and the KPKT chief secretary Datuk M Noor Azman Taib were present at the ceremony to appoint Nor Hisham as the new D-G.

“KPKT would like to congratulate Nor Hisham on his appointment and the ministry is committed to support efforts that can lift JBPM to greater heights and to ensure the department provided efficient service to the people,” said KPKT in the statement.

Nor Hisham, born on October 12, 1972 in Panchor, Perak received his early education in Pahang before pursuing his higher education at Universiti Malaya and received a degree in 1996 and joined JBPM on May 16, 1997.

In 2002, he earned a Business and Technology Education Council (BTEC) Higher National Diploma In Fire Command and Management Studies, University Of Central Lancashire, United Kingdom before continuing his MBA at Universiti Teknologi Mara in 2016. — Bernama