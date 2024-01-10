Kampung Bako Tengah gets new multipurpose hall

KUCHING (Jan 10): A brand new multipurpose hall was officially handed over to the residents of Kampung Bako Tengah here on Monday.

Witnessing the handover ceremony was Deputy Minister of Energy and Environmental Sustainability Sarawak Datuk Dr Hazland Abang Hipni.

Representatives of the Department of Public Works (JKR) officially handed over the completed project to Kampung Bako headman KK Janibah Hazmi.

Costing RM500,000 and funded under the Rural Transformation Programme (RTP), the construction of the Kampung Bako Tengah multipurpose hall commenced in 2021 and reached completion in 2023.

The new multipurpose hall provides residents of the village a place to hold activities such as courses and sports like badminton and ping pong.

“This facility is set to elevate the quality of human capital by promoting healthy activities and fostering community engagement. The diverse range of events and programmes envisioned for the hall aims to enrich the lives of the local population and contribute to the overall well-being of the community,” said Dr Hazland.

Also attending the handover ceremony were the heads of the Kampung Bako community and the Village Development and Security Committee (JKKK) of Kampung Bako Tengah.