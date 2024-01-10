Kapit Chiang Chuan group to host CNY dinner this Jan 28

KAPIT (Jan 10): The Kapit Chiang Chuan Association is organising a Chinese New Year 2024 Dinner, to be held at the civic centre here this Jan 28.

According to association’s chairman Peter Saw, the event will also hold the presentation of ‘angpows’ (cash packet) to the elderly members.

“We have unanimously nominated our committee member, Soon Peng Hai, as the event’s organising chairman.

“We call upon all members to collect their table-seat’s ticket from Wilson Café, next to Kapit Town Square.

“Members aged 65 years old and above are to register with the Youth chief of the association, Wilson Saw, for us to list out those who will be receiving the ‘angpows’.

“Closing date for registration is Jan 22.

“Activities lined up for the dinner event include dancing and karaoke sessions, and also lucky draws,” Peter told reporters when met after chairing the organising committee meeting on Monday evening, held at the conference room of the association’s building at Jalan Pemanca Law Chen Eng here.

Among those attending were deputy chairman Sng Chee Ching, secretary Tan Kian Kiong, treasurer Kapitan Yap Hui Li, and its women chief Chia Mee Ai.