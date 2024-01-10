Kota Samarahan cops on patrol arrest men for drug possession

KUCHING (Jan 10): Police arrested two men found to have illicit drugs in their possession at Mile 9, Kota Samarahan on Jan 8.

In a Facebook post, Kota Samarahan district police said a mobile patrol vehicle (MPV) unit came across the suspects, aged 22 and 24, who were in a saloon car.

The suspects were ordered to stop for checks and police discovered a packet of drugs believed to be syabu weighing 0.5 grams.

Both men were then brought to the district’s police headquarters for processing.

When contacted, Kota Samarahan police chief DSP Brodie Brangka said the case is being investigated under Section 12(3) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952.

He said the arrests reflect the district’s police dedication and efforts to address drug-related cases in their jurisdiction.