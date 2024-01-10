Man in Miri fined RM1,800, placed under police supervision for abusing drugs

MIRI (Jan 10): The Magistrates’ Court here today fined a man RM1,800 in default two months’ imprisonment for abusing drugs last year.

Magistrate Randu Rangen convicted Wong Lee Yiing, 30, on his own guilty plea and also ordered him to be placed under two years of police supervision.

Wong, from Long Lama, Baram was charged under Section 15(1)(a) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952, punishable under Section 15(1) of the same Act, which provides for a fine of up to RM5,000 or imprisonment of up to two years, or both, if convicted.

Based on the facts of the case, he was tested positive for methamphetamine and amphetamine during a urine test conducted at the Miri Narcotics Criminal Investigation Division office at around 11.35am on Oct 14.

Insp Mudzilawati Abdul Rahman prosecuted the case, while Wong was unrepresented by legal counsel.