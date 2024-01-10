MRC Kapit joins hands with local NGOs in organising weekend blood donation drive

KAPIT (Jan 10): The Kapit chapter of the Malaysian Red Crescent (MRC) is joining hands with Lions Club Kapit and the Youth wing of Kapit Foochow Association in organising a blood donation drive, to take place at the town square here this Saturday.

To be running from 7.30am to noon, the programme aims to collect 50 pints, says the organising chairman Ling Bee Chong.

When contacted, Ling said a meeting was recently called to outline the arrangements of the donation drive, involving all representatives and volunteers from these local non-governmental organisations (NGOs).

“We encourage everyone to come and give blood donation a go, as we want to help the blood bank of Kapit Hospital replenish its stock.

“Our target for this drive is to collect 50 pints.

“Do come and support this meaningful cause,” said Ling, adding that any successful donor would be given a 5kg pack of rice and a tray of 30 eggs.

Notable at the meeting were chairman MRCS Dr Sia Tih Kong, Secretary David Chu, Vice Secretary Sereni Eli, members Jeremy Wong, Moonly Tiang, Anthony Jalin, james Ling, Betty Wong, Evelyn Biju, represented Youth Wing Kapit Foochow were Jimmy Kong and Dennis Wong while Lions Club Kapitan Yiap Hui Li.