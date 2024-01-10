Rep’s dream of turning Tondong into next Siniawan closer to reality with completion of Sebuku bridge

BAU (Jan 10): Sarawak Transport Deputy Minister Dato Henry Harry Jinep’s dream of transforming the sleepy town of Tondong into the next Siniawan is becoming closer to a reality now that the Tondong-Sebuku bridge is opened.

According to the Tasik Biru assemblyman, the opening of the bridge is vital for his plans to transform the town in view that the bridge will reduce travel time from Bau town to Tondong.

“Before this, it took 15 minutes to travel to Bau town from here (Tondong) but with the bridge now open, one can only travel for five minutes to Bau town,” he said during the soft launch of the bridge today.

On his plans to transform Tondong into the next Siniawan, another town in Bau district, he said Siniawan is a popular place that is often visited by not only Sarawakians but also visitors from outside the state.

With all kinds of activities which attract a lot of visitors, he said Siniawan has become a success story for Bau district since it went through a revival in 2009.

“Nowadays, every visitor to Sarawak wants to go to Siniawan as the place is happening and visitors like what they experience when visiting the town, especially at night. Siniawan is also known for its western cowboy town inspired theme.

“So, I hope Tondong will have its own theme as well, perhaps a Chinese traditional culture theme, since most of Tondong’s history is connected to the Chinese in Bau,” he said.

Commenting on the new Tondong-Sebuku bridge, Henry said the bridge cost RM10.59 million to construct and is 120 metres long and 10 metres wide.

He also disclosed that construction of the bridge started in 2019 but it encountered setbacks in meeting its planned completion date of 2022, attributed to both the Covid-19 pandemic and geological challenges.

“What matters now is that the bridge is completed and I also know that those living in Tondong and nearby areas have been anticipating its completion.

“I am also glad that they understood the challenges faced by the contractors when the bridge was still under construction,” he said.

Though the bridge has been completed, he added, some works needed to be done on the road to Bau town from the bridge, as some stretches are flood prone.

In this regard, he said the Public Works Department (JKR) Sarawak had submitted a request for a RM25-million allocation from the relevant ministry to upgrade the road.

“We still need to widen and elevate that road, especially the stretch from the bridge to the Bau Police Station in Bau town, which distance is four kilometres, to avoid any flooding issue along the road in the future.

“So the Sarawak JKR has informed me that they have submitted the request to their superiors for such purpose,” he said.

Sarawak JKR is expected to organise the bridge’s official opening ceremony soon, according to Henry.