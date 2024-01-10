Rosey: 39 childcare centres in Kuching not registered with govt

KUCHING (Jan 10): A total of 39 childcare centres here have yet to be registered with the government, said Datuk Rosey Yunus.

The Women, Childhood and Community Development Deputy Minister said from that figure, 32 centres have begun the process of registration.

She advised parents to only send their children to registered childcare centres and kindergartens.

“For those centres that are registered, we are very confident on their compliance with the standard operating procedures as there are certain guidelines and regulations that they have to follow,” she told reporters after visiting a childcare centre here today.

She said some childcare centres have yet to apply for registration due to the operators’ ignorance on adhering to government regulations.

“The operators’ lackadaisical attitude is to be blamed for some centres that are yet to be registered but we don’t want to listen to these excuses because you are managing children and the children represent the future of the country.

“We want a proper curriculum and environment for the children,” she stressed, pointing out teachers at registered centres are all certified.

Rosey said warning letters will be issued to errant operators.

She added the state government recognises the best childcare centres and kindergartens every year for their quality education delivery and environment.

Separately, in response to a call for brothels to be set up for foreign workers, Rosey slammed the statement as uncalled for, stressing women should be respected.

Rosyam Nor had reportedly suggested having such brothels would reduce the number of rape cases in the country.

The suggestion has since been strongly condemned.