Sabah Umno focused on strengthening party – Bung

KOTA KINABALU (Jan 10): Sabah Umno will first take steps to strengthen the party at all levels before making any decision to cooperate with other parties to face the next State Election.

Its chairman Datuk Seri Panglima Bung Moktar Radin said for this purpose, Sabah Umno will hold a series of Umno tours to all divisions starting early February.

“We give priority in strengthening the party, where this tour series will monitor and see the party’s preparations for election, in addition to explain current situation to members at the grassroots level,” he said in a press release on Wednesday.

According to Bung, Sabah Umno welcomes cooperation with other parties based on the principle of respecting each other’s agreements, not only benefiting the party but the people of Sabah as a whole.

“We learned a lot from the previous coalition process, so this matter also matures Sabah Umno to take any important decision.

“But for now, our focus is on strenghtening, empowering Sabah Umno,” Bung explained.

Bung added, Umno President Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi has also explained that the cooperation with other parties will only be determined after the Sabah State Legislative Assembly is dissolved.

“Let’s wait after the dissolution. We admit that there are other parties interested in joining forces with Umno, but we will finalise all this after the dissolution.

“Any cooperation depends on understanding, loyalty and sincerity to fight for the future of the people of Sabah,” he said.

Commenting on rumors about unrest issues among the party members causing Ahmad Zahid to come to Sabah, Bung said the party president had explained that his recent visit was not related to Umno.

“It has become his routine when the party president goes to Sabah, he will take the opportunity to meet with party leaders in addition to discussing current issues, especially the party’s preparations for the upcoming election,” explained Bung.

In connection with that, Bung invited all Sabah Umno members not to easily believe rumours that aim to weaken Umno unity in the state.

“As Umno leaders and members, we know better what is happening in our own home. Ignore empty talk that aims to weaken Umno because our focus is to unite and strengthen the party machinery at all levels,” said Bung.