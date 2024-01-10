Samarahan social media personality ‘Siti RM3’ passes away

KUCHING (Jan 10): Samarahan social media personality ‘Siti RM3’ passed away around 11.50am today at the Sarawak General Hospital (SGH).

Netizens have flooded social media with messages remembering Siti Kadir, who was a celebrity of sorts online.

She was apparently given the moniker because she would regularly ask the public for that amount.

Facebook user Nadia Hazmi said in a post, “In the eyes of others, she may be considered ‘mentally unstable,’ but in my eyes, her heart and soul were purer than the sane. Allah sent her to test us, indeed.”

Six days ago, the ‘Kamek Sayang Samarahan’ Facebook page said Siti was found to be ill.

Netizens also shared a photo of her lying in front of a 24-hour convenience store in Kota Samarahan and appealed for assistance.

Siti was reportedly homeless and frequently seen wandering in the area.

It was also said she was recently robbed of her valuables.

Netizens had pointed out that viral photos of her buying a gold bracelet and ring had made her an easy target for robbers.

Over the years, many social media users have posted their various encounters with Siti in Samarahan as well as Kuching.

In December 2022, social media users even chronicled Siti’s trip to Kuala Lumpur and showed her when she returned to Sarawak.