Samin, Borneo Business Hub hold workshop on maritime industry

SIBU (Jan 10): Sarawak Association of Maritime Industries (Samin), in collaboration with Borneo Business Hub, recently conducted a workshop focused on ‘Online Strategies for the Sarawak Maritime Industry’.

The event intended to equip participants, particularly those from the shipbuilding sector, with the latest digital marketing strategies to effectively reach and engage international ship buyers.

The workshop featured a keynote speech from Deric Wong, founder of LOCUS-T.

Wong, in his remarks, emphasised the importance of shipbuilding industries ‘packaging themselves’ — creating a compelling brand image and narrative that resonate with the global market.

He advocated for a gradual shift towards self-reliance in marketing and highlighted the role of diverse online tools in amplifying industry exposure.

Wong’s insights were invaluable to participants, providing them with a deep understanding of how the maritime industry in Sarawak can leverage online platforms and digital marketing strategies to increase visibility, attract potential buyers, and foster sustainable business growth.

With a history dating back to 1999, LOCUS-T is a pioneering digital marketing agency in Malaysia.

As a market leader with a robust portfolio of over 7,000 small medium industries (SMEs) and multi-national companies (MNC) clients, LOCUS-T specialises in strategic digital solutions, including Search Engine Optimisation, Search Engine Marketing, Pay-Per-Click, and website development.

Their commitment to quality service and innovation in the digital marketing space has earned them numerous accolades and a reputation as a Google Premier Partner, Meta Business Partner and TikTok Strategic Gold Partner.

The workshop, organised by Samin, was part of the initiatives aimed at raising awareness of and capability in the maritime industry, with a particular focus on marketing and digital transformation.

Samin and Borneo Business Hub also expressed satisfaction with the event’s outcomes and were optimistic about its positive impact on the industry.

Those attending the event included Samin vice president Ling Tiu Khing.