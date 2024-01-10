Social activist hopes to inspire young Malaysians in volunteerism through his autobiography

KUALA LUMPUR (Jan 10): Ardent social activist Tan Sri Dr Lee Lam Thye hopes his autobiography will inspire young generations to take up volunteerism as a way to serve the community.

Known for his lifetime of service to Malaysia and its people, Lee said it is undeniable that a lot more has to be done to instil the importance of volunteerism in today’s society and as such, felt it was his duty to write ‘Lee Lam Thye: Recalling a Lifetime of Service’ and bring together Malaysians to help each other.

“Volunteerism is now very important as the country continues to face a barrage of problems which need the involvement of all Malaysians, including social issues, poverty and climate change.

“I want to show our younger generations what could be done by them to leave a significant contribution to our beloved country and our people,” he said during the autobiography book signing event here today.

The veteran politician said the book, published in Malay, English, Tamil and Mandarin, was also written with the aim of putting his service as a Member of Parliament and State Assemblyman on record as well as to highlight the importance of multiracialism in Malaysia.

“In my book, I really emphasise on the need for all of us to be committed to the concept of unity in diversity…our differences should be the pillar in helping us to be united,” he said.

Nevertheless, Lee said the book does include his opinions on current issues and divulges his reasons for quitting politics in 1990.

“There were many people who asked why I decided to retire from politics. It’s all in the book…however, whilst I quit politics, I have never retired from serving this county and the community. I am still a service-oriented person,” he said, adding that proceeds from the sale of his autobiography will be dedicated to charitable endeavours. – Bernama