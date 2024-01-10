Source: SK St Thomas’ Khatam al-Quran programme relocated to Merdeka Palace

KUCHING (Jan 10): The Khatam al-Quran programme proposed to be held at SK St Thomas would be relocated to the Merdeka Palace Hotel, according to a source close to the school board.

The decision was reportedly made after a meeting between the Bishop of the Anglican Church in Sarawak and Brunei, Rt Revd Datuk Danald Jute, and officials from the Kuching District Education Office (PPD) today.

The source revealed that the organisers were initially offered the use of the Muslim prayer room within the school, which they accepted but later declined.

The latest information suggests that the event will now take place at the Merdeka Palace Hotel on Feb 3 as originally scheduled.

“Some want to use Merdeka Plaza, some Jais (Jabatan Agama Islam Sarawak). Latest I heard, they will use Merdeka Palace,” said the source.

The two-hour meeting at the mission school’s meeting room from 2pm onwards aimed to discuss the issue of the school not being allowed to hold the Khatam al-Quran programme.

However, requests by The Borneo Post to interview attendees from PPD as well as School Management Sector deputy director Les Met, Student Development Sector deputy director Zamzaitul Akmal Hisham Ahmad, and Islamic Studies Sector head Hossen Marip, were denied.

All have kept mum and left it to the State Education director Datu Dr Azhar Ahmad to comment on the meeting.

“I have not received any report from my officers regarding the meeting, so I could not comment yet,” Azhar said when contacted today.

The controversy arose when parents of 53 Primary 6 SK St Thomas pupils sought clarification from the school board as to why the annual programme had been disallowed despite being held in previous years.

On Dec 21, 2023, diocesan education officer Revd Robin Sabai wrote a letter to the school headmaster stating that the programme was not permitted.

The letter, shared on social media, prompted public outcry and calls for the school board to provide an explanation.