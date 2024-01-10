Strong school-community ties vital in encouraging students to excel, says deputy mayor

MIRI (Jan 10): Students’ academic and non-academic performance and development do depend on the support rendered by the community, including those representing the religious committee of their neighbourhood.

In this regard, deputy mayor Arrifin Mohamad said such support would significantly complement schools in facilitating the provision of good education to the children.

He highlighted this in his speech for the official opening of Surau Darul Huda at SMK Baru Miri recently, where he represented the Deputy Health Minister and Sibuti MP Datuk Lukanisman Awang Sauni at the event.

Touching on the secondary school’s new surau, Arrifin regarded it as an ideal platform for the Muslim students, teachers and academic staff to foster closer ties with one another, apart from the facility being a place for worship and religious activities.

“Surau Darul Huda can accommodate up to 80 people at one time.

“That said, it is not just a building. It is a place that embodies the spirit of togetherness, tranquillity and complying fully with religious obligations.

“It is also a place to share knowledge, and a forge closer and stronger bond among the Muslim community of SMK Baru Miri.”

Adding on, Arrifin said the surau was established under ‘waqf’ (perpetual dedication of property by a person, a group or a body through a will, donation or directive), and in this respect, he expressed gratitude for all the involved parties, especially the local community, who contributed to the project.

Moreover, he also expressed hope that there would be a Phase II for the surau, so as to accommodate the growing number of Muslim students and teachers at the school.

Also present were SMK Baru Miri principal Jerrah Pandin and Tabung Baitumal Sarawak Miri head Marini Juraibi.