Task force to monitor utilities issues set up

KOTA KINABALU (Jan 10): The State Cabinet has agreed to set up a task force to monitor the water and electricity issues in Sabah, said Chief Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Haji Hajiji Haji Noor.

“The task force will be headed by State Secretary Datuk Seri Panglima Sr Safar Untong and will meet once a week or every fortnight to look into all the issues pertaining to water and electricity supply,” he said when chairing the Chief Minister’s Department post cabinet meeting at Menara Kinabalu near here Wednesday.

The Chief Minister said the State Cabinet had also directed that all heads of State government-linked companies (GLCs) refrain from announcing or issuing statements on development projects without any green light from the Cabinet.

He said all State GLCs are required to refer to their respective minister or the State Cabinet before entering into any agreement to avoid future complications.

“The Cabinet view the matter seriously,” he said.

In his opening remarks, the Chief Minister noted several achievements notably the taking over of regulatory authority over power supply by the State Government from the Federal Government.

He also acknowledged the strong performance of the newly-formed State Government subsidiary company, SMJ Energy Sdn Bhd.

He disclosed that SMJ Energy Sdn Bhd had already paid its RM5 million loan to the State Government in less than a year of its inception.

“From a zero-asset company, it has more than RM5 billion assets as of December 2023,” adding that SMJ Energy had also successfully issued its RM900 billion sukuk wakalah under the company’s multi-currency sukuk wakalah programme of up to RM10 billion in nominal value last year.

Other successes under SMJ Energy’s belt were the acquisition of 50 per cent equity in the Samarang oil field production, 25 per cent stake in Samur and in the near-shore LNG plant at the Sipitang Oil and Gas Industrial Park (SOGIP).

