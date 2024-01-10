Teen who pleads guilty to raping 12-year-old girl to know fate on Feb 8

KUCHING (Jan 10): A 19-year-old teenager who pleaded guilty to raping a 12-year-old girl will know his fate on Feb 8, this year.

Sessions Court Judge Afidah Abdul Rahman set the date to hear the social report of the teenager, who was charged under Section 376(1) of the Penal Code.

The Section provides an imprisonment term for up to 20 years or whipping, upon conviction.

No bail was granted for the teenager, who hails from Petra Jaya here.

He committed the offence at a flat in Matang here at around 2.30am on Dec 10, 2023.

It is understood that the victim informed her grandmother that she had a sexual intercourse with the accused on the aforementioned date.

The victim’s grandmother then lodged a police report.

The case was prosecuted by DPP Iezzah Iburdanisha Ibrahim while the teenager was unrepresented by a counsel.