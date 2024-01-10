Tenom to benefit from major economic spinoffs

KOTA KINABALU (Jan 10): Residents in Tenom will enjoy major economic spinoffs from the ongoing Ulu Padas hydroelectric project once it is completed.

According to Upper Padas Power Sdn Bhd project director Lim Chin Hong, the scale of this project would greatly benefit the small population of just around 60,000 in Tenom.

He said the business opportunities that are going to open up were vast, from eco-tourism to other industries including research and development potentials.

The progress of this project which is expected to be fully completed by 2029, is on track, Lim said after a media luncheon here on Wednesday.

“For the development and progress, it is going well and we target to complete this project by 2029,” he said, adding that the water supply part of the project, is estimated to be completed slightly earlier, which is by 2027.

“Once completed, we estimate that the water supply storage for Sabah will last a long while because the capacity for the dam is at 6,000 MLD or megalitres per day, when the demand is only around 700 MLD,” he said.

This is 10 times the water demand for Sabah, Lim said, adding that energy production can cater to about 15 per cent of the state’s requirement.

Lim added that although work on this project started in 2015, there were many hurdles that they had to overcome but stressed that they managed to tackle most of the problems and are now left with just several more issues to settle before they can fully get on with the project.

“For example we are in negotiations for final tariff charges and a third party access system (TPA) on the water supply part of this project. This project is important as its completion would be a plus point for the state energy mix and down the road, it would bring about additional economic spinoffs to locals.

“In any hydro and dam project, there is eco tourism potential,” he said.

Lim pointed out that the reservoir has about 30km lakeside and 1,600 acre land surface and there can be potential for activities on top such as floating solar, fishery activities and research.

“Padas river is also full of freshwater fish such as the ‘Pelian’ or ‘empurau’ so there is much potential,” he added.