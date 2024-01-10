Theft accused in Miri released on bail pending further mention of case

MIRI (Jan 10): A man charged with committing theft was today released on bail of RM2,000 with two local sureties by the Sessions Court here pending further mention of the case.

Donny Asoi, 40 from Sungai Tapang, Bakas in Sibuti was charged under Section 379 of the Penal Code, which carries a jail term of up to seven years or a fine, or both, upon conviction.

Based on the charge, he is accused of stealing an air compressor belonging to a man at around 3.33pm on Jan 1 this year at the Desa Tetangga Akrab palm oil mill in Sibuti.

Appearing for the prosecution before Judge Azreena Aziz was Deputy Public Prosecutor Ahmad Ihsan Jalalludin, while the accused was unrepresented.