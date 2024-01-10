Tun Daim’s wife, two sons give statements to MACC

PUTRAJAYA (Jan 10): The wife of Tun Daim Zainuddin, Toh Puan Nai’mah Abdul Khalid, and their two sons presented themselves at the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) headquarters here today to give their statements and assist in the agency’s investigation of the former finance minister cum businessman.

Nai’mah, Muhammad Amin Zainuddin and Muhammad Amir Zainuddin arrived at the MACC headquarters at 10.05 am, along with their two lawyers.

In a brief statement to the press before entering the premises, Nai’mah said she and her sons would give full cooperation to the MACC as required by the law.

Meanwhile, MACC Director of Anti-Money Laundering Division Datuk Mohamad Zamri Zainul Abidin when contacted, confirmed that statements from Daim’s wife and sons were taken to facilitate the investigation under the anti-money laundering law.

The MACC previously clarified that the investigation into Daim was based on information obtained from the Pandora Papers and that the investigation papers into the case were opened in February last year.

The Pandora Papers is a leak of almost 12 million documents and files, exposing the world’s rich and influential people, who hide their wealth by using offshore services.

According to the MACC, the investigation on Daim was carried out under Section 23 of the MACC Act 2009 and Section 4 (1) of the Anti-Money Laundering, Anti-Terrorism Financing and Proceeds of Unlawful Activities Act 2001 (AMLATFPUAA).

On Dec 18 last year, the media reported that the anti-graft agency had seized the 60-storey Ilham Tower in Kuala Lumpur, whose ownership is linked to Daim’s family. – Bernama