(UPDATE) Twin boy dies after falling into river in Petra Jaya

KUCHING (Jan 10): An 11-year-old boy died after efforts to resuscitate him failed at the Sarawak General Hospital (SGH) moments ago.

Earlier, the boy together with his elder twin were rescued after falling into a river at Kampung Gita Baru in Petra Jaya here around 2.50pm today.

The younger twin was transported to hospital in an ambulance, while the older boy was driven to SGH by his father in the family car.

At SGH, the boys’ mother said they were walking to a nearby shop when they stopped at a bridge.

It is believed that the younger boy was peering into the river when he somehow fell from the bridge.

The older brother then jumped into the river after him.