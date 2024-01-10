Video of croc attack taken in neighbouring country, clarifies SFC

KUCHING (Jan 10): A video of a crocodile attack, which had gone viral recently, actually depicted an incident that had taken place in a neighbouring country, and not in Sarawak as claimed, said Sarawak Forestry Corporation (SFC) in a post on its social media platform yesterday.

SFC said it was taking the matter seriously because the spread of the video had caused panic and concern among the public, and could affect local economy.

According to SFC, the video was found to have been recorded at Delas Village, Air Gegas District in South Bangka, Indonesia.

“Therefore, the SFC calls on all Sarawakians to not spread videos that are not relevant. Those who are very active on social media should be more careful when sharing certain videos and practise the principle of ‘if unsure, do not share’,” said SFC.

On another matter, the agency said it was aware of the existence of dangerous wildlife in certain areas and would install notification signs to warn the public.

It added that the Sarawak Wildlife Controller had been reminding the public about torturing and committing cruelty to any wild animal being an offence, especially animals falling under the ‘Fully Protected and Protected in Sarawak’ classification.

“SFC enforcement officers are always ready for any action on information received from the public,” it said.