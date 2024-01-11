Abg Johari contributes RM50,000 to APM volunteer who suffered burns after trying to save fire victim

KUCHING (Jan 11): The heroic effort of Mohamad Syafiq Mohamad Ali Hanaffiah, who tried to save a boy from a house on fire last year, has caught the attention of Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg.

The Premier was moved by the 34-year-old’s selfless act and especially concerned after learning that the Malaysian Civil Defence Force (APM) volunteer had wound up with severe third-degree burns in over 75 per cent of his body.

To assist Mohamad Syafiq with his treatment, Abang Johari made a personal contribution of RM50,000 which was handed over by his chief political secretary Fazzrudin Abdul Rahman at his home here today.

On hand to receive the contribution was Mohammad Syafiq’s mother Julia Jemat.

Fazzrudin described Mohammad Syafiq as a hero who had stepped up to help others above his own.

“He tried to help the victim and because of his selflessness, he wound up with serious burns on his body.

“Our Premier, who learnt of Syafiq’s situation, called me two days ago and asked me to pass his personal contribution to Syafiq for his selfless act of bravery,” he told reporters when met after the visit.

He said Abang Johari had hoped that the contribution would be able to assist in Mohamad Syafiq’s recovery as well as to reduce the burden of his family.

“I hope that the people of Sarawak will come together and pray for his speedy recovery and for his family to have the strength to face this challenge,” he said.

In August last year, Mohamad Syafiq risked his life and rushed into a burning house at RPR Batu Kawa to try and save a six-year-old boy who was believed to have been trapped on the second floor of the house.

Tragically, he was unable to rescue the boy whose body was later found after the firemen had put out the flames.

Mohamad Syafiq, who was admitted to Sarawak General Hospital (SGH), was discharged in November and has been undergoing burn rehabilitation at home with the treatment costs fully sponsored by Teddy Medical Clinic.

Julia said her son’s wounds would have to be dressed every two days and that the wounds on his body would take a year to dry up with full recovery expected to take three years.

Following the incident, Women, Childhood and Community Wellbeing Development Minister Dato Sri Fatimah Abdullah and Batu Kitang assemblyman Datuk Lo Khere Chiang had visited Mohamad Syafiq.

According to Fazzrudin, Lo had visited the family four times and even arranged for physiotherapy to be carried out at home.

He said the Sarawak government has always been concerned and prioritised on the people’s welfare.

“It is our responsibility to ensure that those who are in need of assistance are not left behind.

“But at the same time, we also hope that the people can help us provide information to relevant agencies so that we can ensure that assistance will be properly channelled to them,” said Fazzrudin.

Also present were political secretaries to the Premier Kho Teck Wan and Angellie Stephen Raja.