Anwar: Malaysia has great potential in logistics, port sector

ISKANDAR PUTERI (Jan 11): Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said Malaysia has great potential in the logistics and port sector.

Citing the performance of the Port of Tanjung Pelepas (PTP) as an example, he said that PTP has demonstrated excellent performance and is among the top 15 ports in the world.

“At the moment, PTP is indeed in the top 15 (globally), in addition to Port Klang which is ranked 11th, meaning Malaysia’s potential is very good,” he told reporters here today.

Earlier, he had attended a “Meet-and-Greet” session at PTP, which was also attended by Johor Menteri Besar Datuk Onn Hafiz Ghazi and PTP chairman Tan Sri Che Khalib Mohamad Noh.

In his speech, the Prime Minister expressed gratitude and pride in PTP’s success in achieving a position among the top 15 ports globally.

“This success is certainly the result of good planning, solid and efficient management, which cannot be achieved without the commitment, discipline, and spirit of all PTP staff,” said Anwar.

Meanwhile, Che Khalib, in a statement, said that PTP not only has world-class port facilities but also serves as a reference point for the regional maritime industry in various other fields.

“PTP is the busiest container transshipment hub in Malaysia, covering a 1,900-acre terminal and a 1,600-acre free zone area that provides services to major shipping companies and container operators, offering extensive domestic and international shipping to global markets,” he said. – Bernama