BDA GM: Bintulu temporary transit centre project 30 pct ahead of schedule

BINTULU (Jan 11): The construction of a temporary transit centre (TTG) for the homeless near Sungai Sebiew Bridge here is currently progressing smoothly, said Bintulu Development Authority (BDA) general manager Datu Muhamad Yakup Kari.

He said they were working closely with the Ministry of Women, Childhood and Community Wellbeing Development in ensuring that the homeless centre project, which is now about 30 per cent ahead of schedule, will be fully completed by the end of this year.

Yakup said the people of Bintulu should be grateful to Dato Sri Fatimah Abdullah, the Minister of Women, Childhood and Community Wellbeing Development, for her vision in ensuring that Bintulu received the best services in terms of social and community development.

He told this to the media after a working visit by Fatimah and her team including members of the Bintulu Women Action Group (BWAG) to BDA at Wisma Bintulu recently.

Meanwhile, Fatimah said her ministry was working very closely with BDA in various aspects, especially in social development.

“We have a few projects together and BDA has facilitated our task in the site aspect. If we have a place then we can implement the projects, this has been done by BDA and we are grateful,” she said, adding one of the projects is the TTG in Bintulu.

She stressed that her ministry was closely monitoring the issue of homelessness in Sarawak.

“We know that the number of homeless people in the big cities is substantial and as a state that is moving towards a developed status, we also need to focus on these groups.

“There are those who are disadvantaged and needy and they become homeless and as a responsible government and also responsible cities, we need to address these issues,” she said.

Fatimah also expressed her gratitude for BDA’s involvement and commitment in the TTG project.

“In terms of facilities like what he had planned, we will be looking for a suitable operator for this TTG like what we have done in Sibu,” she said.

She added that another project next to the TTG was the community social sport centre which aimed to address social issues in Bintulu such as drug and substance abuse, teenage pregnancy, domestic violence and others and it was also progressing very well.

On another matter, Fatimah congratulated BDA for providing a workplace childcare centre run by SeDidik from January this year, saying it showed BDA’s concern for the needs of working parents who really need a support system for their children.

“Together with Unicef, we would like to see the major cities in Sarawak to have the Child Friendly Initiative (CFI). Setting up a workplace taska (nursery) is one of the initiatives so that our children are safe and properly cared for, properly nurtured and educated.

“The process to establish child friendly initiative is already a recognition by Unicef,” she said.

The government, she added, wanted Bintulu to grow holistically and economically vibrant with robust social development and child-friendly environment.

Earlier, Yakup said BDA was planning to renovate the old building that used to be the Bintulu library into Bintulu handicraft centre.

“The concept is agreeable to us, a place where women can sell their local products.

“There will also be a gallery for them to exhibit their products, dry foods, handicrafts and there will be a workshop for live demonstrations as well as a small cafe,” Fatimah said.

She hopes the centre will become a must-visit place for locals and tourists to learn more about local products.