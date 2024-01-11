Bintulu Amateur Challenge to kick-start state muaythai activities

KUCHING (Jan 11): The Bintulu Muaythai Amateur Challenge will serve as the curtain-raiser to muaythai activities in Sarawak this year.

Jointly organised by the Sarawak State Muaythai Association (PMNS) and the Bintulu Divisional Muaythai Association, the tournament will take place on Jan 13 at Sapphire Gym Fitness 69 & Combat Sports Gym in Bintulu.

This event has the support of the Sarawak Sports Corporation (SSC), the Sarawak State Sports Council (MSNS) and the Malaysian Muaythai Association (PMM).

PMNS president Jumaat Ibrahim said the tournament will kick-start the association’s activities which are expected to be packed throughout this year.

“The Bintulu Muaythai Amateur Challenge is our first activity this year which is a continuation of the association’s efforts to dignify the sport of muaythai in Sarawak.

“As you know, Sarawak will host Sukan Malaysia (Sukma) this year and Bintulu was chosen as the venue for muaythai.

“Thus, organising this challenge can be a platform for us to evaluate our preparations to host Sukma later.

“However, the most important thing is that we can use this challenge to identify back-up athletes who can be promoted to higher tournaments and possibly represent Sarawak later,” he said.

A total of 12 bouts of matches involving boxers from various localities are about to showcase their prowess in the challenge later.

Side activities for the event include a Muaythai Trainer Basic Course and a Referee Basic Course held during the day from Jan 13-14.

The organising of the two courses is also an ongoing initiative of PMNS to further boost the development of muaythai in a comprehensive manner.

“PMNS does not only want to unearth new athletes, but we also want to produce as many referees and coaches as possible from among the Sarawakians.

“With the presence of qualified coaches, this sport can be expanded further, especially in the rural areas because I believe there may be talents that can shine in the rural areas.

“In the same way, the organising of this referee course is in preparation for us to be the host in the future.

“If possible, we want many of our people who are certified referees to make it easier for us when we want to organise any tournaments in the future,” said Jumaat.