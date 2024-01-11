Bukit Assek rep: Unfair to deprive students with good repayment record of PTPTN loan incentive

SIBU (Jan 11): There should not be any hindrance for Sarawak students from enjoying the PTPTN Sarawak Student Loan Repayment Incentive, said Bukit Assek assemblyman Joseph Chieng.

According to him, the National Higher Education Fund Corporation (PTPTN) had made a condition that the incentive did not apply to students who had paid up their PTPN loans within the grace period, which he said was unfair to good borrowers.

He said he was made aware of the condition after he met with PTPTN Sibu branch manager Nurulhuda Abdul Wahid on Tuesday, following a complaint by a ‘good borrower’ student.

Chieng said a student had sought his help after he was disqualified from enjoying the incentive although he had already paid almost 45 per cent of his total loan.

“This one particular student started making repayment of his loan within the one year grace period. He was told by PTPTN that he was not qualified for the incentive because he paid within the grace period.

“It is such a disappointment because the student is a good borrower and he started paying early in order to reduce his loan amount.

“PTPTN offers very interesting loan interest at one per cent. But they cannot ‘penalise’ a good borrower like this particular student.

“I think the Sarawak government will not allow this as this defeats the purpose of helping our Sarawak students pay back their loan,” he told the press at Bukit Assek Service Centre here yesterday.

Chieng said he was informed by PTPTN Sibu branch that they had received two of such cases, including the student who sought his help, and believed there could be more similar cases in Sarawak.

“That is why I want to bring this case to the attention of Yayasan Sarawak and our Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg.

“I have asked PTPTN Sibu branch to report the matter to their headquarters. For my side here, I will inform Yayasan Sarawak and our premier that there is such a condition set by PTPTN which is very unfair to those who started paying their loan early.

“Actually, according to the PTPTN Sibu branch, this is their internal information and this has never been released to the public.

“So this is very unfair. In order to solve this, I hope PTPTN headquarters can change this policy, if not this defeats the purpose of the Sarawak government to help our students,” he said.

Chieng later urged other PTPTN loan borrowers facing the same issue to come forward so he can assist them.

Under the memorandum of understanding (MOU) signed between Sarawak government and PTPTN in March 2021, the state government will pay up to 30 per cent of the current PTPTN loan balance of borrowers who have settled at least 30 per cent of their debt.

The state government has paid RM90.42 million to PTPTN under the incentives so far, benefitting more than 25,000 Sarawak students.